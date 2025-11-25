Pontiac couple accused of starving two children faces charges of child abuse and torture

A Pontiac, Michigan, couple is behind bars for allegedly starving two young children in their home.

Auturo Bazan-Perez, 43, and his wife, 42-year-old Dulce Crystal Bazan-Castillo, each face multiple counts of first-degree child abuse and torture after two young boys, ages 9 and 11, were found severely malnourished in their care.

Authorities say on Nov. 17, a 9-year-old boy received CPR at Trinity Hospital in Pontiac after suffering cardiac arrest. He was severely underweight at 33 pounds, covered in bruises and had to be airlifted to another hospital for care.

"It's soul-crushing to your deputies that have to go to situations like this and find children like this," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

While investigating, deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office discovered an 11-year-old boy also severely malnourished, weighing 43 pounds. He was removed from his house and hospitalized.

Both kids are recovering. Each was under the care of this Pontiac couple.

The investigation shows the boys were taken out of school in September, were unable to leave their bedroom, windows were screwed shut, the window glass was painted so that the boys could not see outside and only given rice to eat occasionally.

"After the first of now three terrible child abuse cases that we've had in recent history, I asked the legislature to pass a bill that would close a loophole. Have someone verify what happened to a child that's been unenrolled, or they want to unenroll before you just unenroll them and then move on," Bouchard said.

Investigators also discovered two other children, a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, living in the same home. They appeared healthy and were taken by Child Protective Services on Friday.

An adult man also living in the home was charged with child abuse and torture charges of these kids as well.

"Thankfully, the children we think are on a path to physical healing. The mental healing that's another chapter we'll have a long-term process," said Bouchard.

The couple is due back in court on Dec. 4. If found guilty of first-degree child abuse and torture, they could face up to life in prison.

On Tuesday, the couple was denied bond.