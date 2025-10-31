Pontiac couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

A Pontiac woman and her longtime boyfriend were found dead Thursday night in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the murder victim, Latrece Shanna Harper, 33, was found dead in her home in the 300 block of South Marshall Street in Pontiac around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Harper's stepdaughter discovered her body on a couch, officials said. Harper suffered a single gunshot wound to her head, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Harper's boyfriend, Clifford Torrell Noel Jr., 41, was found a short while later in the area of Square Lake Road near Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, slumped over the wheel of a car from a self-inflicted gunshot from an AR-15 style rifle. Noel was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the couple had been together for about 10 years and believe the murder occurred after an argument between the two.

"It breaks my heart when relationships turn violent," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "If you're in an abusive one, get help. There are people and groups ready to guide you to safety."

The sheriff's office says five children, who range in age from 4 to 15 years old, lived with the couple, but were not in the home at the time of the shooting. The children were later found unharmed in a Rochester Hills motel, authorities said.

Child Protective Services has arranged placement for the children.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.