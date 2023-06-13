Watch CBS News
Pontiac boy named mini master model builder at Legoland Discovery Center Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 10-year-old boy can add Michigan's Best Mini Builder to his resume.

Brycen from Pontiac won the title through a competition that featured more than 25 kids in the state, according to a press release.

Officials say the 10-year-old completed two unique builds, such as a panda bear and a superhero. This was his first year competing. He was awarded a personalized trophy, annual passes for himself and his family and LEGO swag.

With the new title, Brycen will move forward to compete for the title of North America's Mini Master Model Builder. People can vote for him beginning June 21.

