City of Pontiac announces redevelopment plans for downtown area

The city of Pontiac made some exciting announcements on Tuesday on the redevelopment of the downtown area.

The demolition of the Phoenix Center parking garage and amphitheater began, setting the stage for other projects in Pontiac. The demolition will enable the city to reopen Saginaw Street.

"This is a moment where the City will rise, and it's because of the residents who have been a part of this journey all along the way and have deserved this attention for a very long time," said state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield.

"Today (Tuesday) is the day that we reunify our main street throughout the entirety of our downtown," said Pontiac Mayor Tim Griemel.

Other plans for new parking structures and walkable green spaces were also announced, and Griemel said what may be most exciting is the plan to bring back county employees to the county seat.

"It will bring back hundreds of county employees to work in our downtown, and we have not had that kind of presence in our downtown in 40 or 50 years," he said.

Andrew Poehlman, a brewer at Fillmore 13 on Saginaw Street, hopes the project will attract more people to the city. He says people are going to fall in love with the charm that Pontiac has to offer.

"There's a lot of suburban communities surrounding Pontiac, and all of them want to see the City thrive, cause when the City center thrives, everyone thrives," Poehlman said. "Everybody remembers what it used to be like; well, nothing's changed. It's still the same."

With more jobs, people and redevelopment by 2027, downtown Pontiac looks like it has a bright future ahead.