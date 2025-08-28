I-96 in Wayne County back open after police situation involving stolen car

A police investigation involving a stolen Chevrolet Cruze resulted in the closure of westbound Interstate 96 in Metro Detroit during Thursday morning rush hour.

The closure of westbound I-96 / Jeffries Freeway was between Farmington Road / Exit 174 and Levan Road / Exit 173 in Wayne County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports. Traffic was reported backed up to Merriman Road / Exit 175. The incident was reported to the MI Drive website at 7:41 a.m. and that section of the highway reopened shortly after 8:20 a.m.

The Michigan State Police, Second District, said its troopers from the Metro South post were on patrol in Detroit when they saw a Chevrolet Cruze that was reported stolen. Troopers followed that car westbound into I-96, where they got the assistance of the Livonia Police Department.

The Livonia patrol car was equipped with a Grappler device, which police set up in an attempt to force the vehicle to stop.

As a result of the forced stop, the vehicle caught fire, Livonia police said. First responders were able to put the fire out quickly.

Michigan State Police noted in their report that the rear axle of the Chevrolet was ripped off.

The three suspects, a 27-year-old man from Brighton who was driving the car and two female passengers, were taken into custody. State troopers said the driver was lodged at Livonia police station on a charge of possession of the stolen car.

There were no injuries either to the officers or suspects, Livonia police said.