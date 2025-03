Suspect arrested after shooting co-worker in Corewell Hospital parking garage The shooting happened not long after 7 a.m. in the parking garage, police said. A 25-year-old man was struck twice in the arm by bullets in the parking garage at the campus of Corewell Beaumont Troy Hospital. He was last reported in stable condition. The suspect was reported to be in custody at about 9:45 a.m. He was picked up at a home in Macomb Township.