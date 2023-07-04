Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for 15-year-old girl missing after leaving Rouge Park

Princess Bomer Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a missing 15-year-old girl. 

At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, Princess Bomer left Rouge Park, located in the 21800 block of Joy Road, with a friend and did not return. 

Police say Bomer was last seen wearing a black scarf, a black long-sleeve shirt with a green letter "A" on it, black pants and black Adidas shoes. 

She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, black braids and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601. 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 10:45 AM

