Detroit police searching for 15-year-old girl missing after leaving Rouge Park
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, Princess Bomer left Rouge Park, located in the 21800 block of Joy Road, with a friend and did not return.
Police say Bomer was last seen wearing a black scarf, a black long-sleeve shirt with a green letter "A" on it, black pants and black Adidas shoes.
She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, black braids and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.
