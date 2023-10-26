Watch CBS News
Police searching for missing 13-year-old Detroit girl

Demetria Ackerman Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday. 

Demetria Ackerman was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the area of Kelly Road and Morang Ave.

Police say she is missing from her home in the 18200 block of Hazelridge. 

Ackerman was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, a yellow shirt and black jeans. 

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown eyes and purple and pink braided hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

