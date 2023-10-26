Police searching for missing 13-year-old Detroit girl
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
Demetria Ackerman was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the area of Kelly Road and Morang Ave.
Police say she is missing from her home in the 18200 block of Hazelridge.
Ackerman was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, a yellow shirt and black jeans.
She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown eyes and purple and pink braided hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.