CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 2, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 2, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 2, 2023

Detroit police search for woman accused of pointing gun at security staff Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a woman who they say pointed a handgun at security staff outside a Detroit nightclub.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened at about 1:13 a.m. on March 19.

Police say security escorted the woman out of the Club Celebrity on Plymouth Road when she pointed a gun at the staff.

She fled the club in a white Ford Fusion with tinted windows, a sunroof and black rims.

Anyone who has information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.