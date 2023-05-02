Detroit police search for woman accused of pointing gun at security staff
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a woman who they say pointed a handgun at security staff outside a Detroit nightclub.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened at about 1:13 a.m. on March 19.
Police say security escorted the woman out of the Club Celebrity on Plymouth Road when she pointed a gun at the staff.
She fled the club in a white Ford Fusion with tinted windows, a sunroof and black rims.
Anyone who has information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.