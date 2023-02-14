Watch CBS News
Police search for suspects after construction vehicle stolen in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to stealing a construction vehicle. 

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 near Farnsworth and Riopelle Streets.

Police say the suspects stole a construction vehicle from the area. 

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.

