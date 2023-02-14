Police search for suspects after construction vehicle stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to stealing a construction vehicle.

Date/Time: 02/03/2023 4:00PM

Location: Farnsworth/Riopelle

Crime: Larceny from Grounds



The suspects below are wanted for stealing a construction vehicle. If you have any information on these individuals, please call us at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP. pic.twitter.com/htmLDeHc1t — DPD 7th Precinct (@DPD7Pct) February 13, 2023

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 near Farnsworth and Riopelle Streets.

Police say the suspects stole a construction vehicle from the area.

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.