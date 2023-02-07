Sheriff's office search for suspect who shot store clerk during robbery in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot a woman during a robbery at a phone store in Pontiac.

Deputies say the incident happened at about 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at a Boost Mobile on Auburn Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The female victim, 31, was working as a clerk when the suspect came in demanding money.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot a woman during a robbery at a Pontiac phone store on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The suspect shot the victim in the abdomen after she gave him the money. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, average weight, and wearing a blue sweatshirt, tan pants sunglasses, black boots and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. A $1,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.