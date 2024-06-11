Watch CBS News
Crime

Ann Arbor police search for man who pushed Kroger employee, stole from register

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Flight instructor dead, student hurt after small plane crash in Michigan and more top stories
Flight instructor dead, student hurt after small plane crash in Michigan and more top stories 04:01
Ann Arbor police search for man who pushed Kroger employee, stole from register
Ann Arbor Police Department

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Kroger store on Tuesday in Ann Arbor.

A preliminary investigation found that the man went to a register to purchase an item at the store on Washtenaw Avenue. He allegedly pushed the employee as they opened the cash drawer and stole money from he drawer.

Police said he then ran away and was last seen driving away in a silver sedan.

Investigators believe the man was involved in another robbery in Dundee shortly after the Ann Arbor incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.

Ann Arbor police search for man who pushed Kroger employee, stole from register
Ann Arbor Police Department
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 10:55 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.