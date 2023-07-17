Police seek help finding 87-year-old Jackson County man missing for nearly one week

Harold Tingley Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 87-year-old man.

In the late morning hours on Wednesday, July 12, Harold Tingley was last seen at his residence at Vista Grande Villa in Blackman Township.

Authorities say Tingley is considered a missing endangered vehicle as he has health concerns and does not have his medications with him. In addition, they do not know if his cell phone is operational, and he has not used his credit cards.

Tingley is believed to be driving his 2006 dark red Buick Lucerne with the Michigan plate: DLG2636.

His vehicle was seen at around 10:50 p.m. on July 12, near N. Avenue and 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township.

According to authorities, Tingley has no connection to this area, and they are unsure why he would be there.

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with glasses, and is believed to be wearing a button-down, collared shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety at 517-788-4223.