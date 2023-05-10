Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 31-year-old man who has been missing since April 5

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 10, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 10, 2023 02:53
brian-darrell.png
Brian Darrell Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 31-year-old man who was last seen over a month ago. 

Brian Darrell was last seen in the 18500 block of Cardoni on Wednesday, April 5. One of Darrell's family members told police that no one has been able to contact him since April 5. 

Police describe Darrell as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo that says "BB" on his arm. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 3:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.