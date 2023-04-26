Watch CBS News
State police search for man who went missing after getting picked up by a Lyft driver in Bruce Township

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are searching for a man who went missing after he was picked up by a Lyft driver in Bruce Township on Tuesday night.

Isiah Lamont Byrd, 35, was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. He was being picked up by on Lyft driver as he was heading to work. 

According to MSP, the family contacts they spoke with do not know where Byrd works. 

He is described as being 5 foot 7 and about 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue stripes, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

