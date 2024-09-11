Police, school district alert parents of stranger danger incident in Milford

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A school district in Oakland County is encouraging parents to stay alert after a concerning incident involving a stranger and two students took place near one of the elementary schools in Milford.

Last Friday, two students from the Huron Valley School District reported having an unusual encounter with two men they didn't know while walking home from school.

"A truck approached, asked the kids to get in the car, offered them money," said Milford Police Chief Scott Tarasiewicz.

Tarasiewicz says the kids' instincts were correct; they acted quickly and smartly and ran home to their parents, who reported the interaction to the police.

"Thankfully the kids were well aware of what they should be doing and the car moved on. No one was taken. We searched the area. We weren't able to find the vehicle," Tarasiewicz said.

Since the incident, Tarasiewicz says the department has increased patrols at schools and bus stops with police on the lookout for any suspicious behavior.

"We're out there just making sure the kids get to and from school safely. You can never guarantee that there isn't a threat. There are people out there looking to do nefarious things and unfortunately, we have to be diligent, and we have to put proactive measures in place," said Tarasiewicz.

The school district sent an email to families this week to inform them of what played out.

Administrators say they're working closely with the police department to keep an eye on the situation to ensure students safety.

In the meantime, the district is encouraging parents to have conversations with their kids on how to approach strangers.

"Have a plan. I would talk to kids and say ok, in this type of situation what would you do. Give them ideas of what to do. I would have them walk in groups, and if they were to get approached by somebody, the key thing is to not get in the vehicle, get loud, and find someone that could get you help," Tarasiewicz said.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police describe the vehicle as a black Ford pick-up truck with red lettering on the side.