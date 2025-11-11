Police pursuit ends with crash into Royal Oak Beauty shop, driver faces charges

A Canton woman faces charges in connection with a police pursuit that ended in a crash into a beauty shop in Royal Oak, Michigan.

"We are extremely fortunate this suspect did not seriously injure or kill our officers, herself, her passenger, or anyone else during this reckless incident," Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said.

Katrina Patterson, 26, was arraigned Monday at 44th District Court in Royal Oak on seven charges, to include fleeing police, felonious assault and malicious destruction of a building, authorities said.

Bond was set at $50,000, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Royal Oak police said the pursuit began about 12:40 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a call of a white sport utility vehicle driving on the train tracks near West Fourth and South Center streets.

When police arrived, they found a woman inside the SUV, near the train tracks. One of the vehicle's tires was going flat and the woman had an open container of alcohol in the SUV. Police said when an officer attempted to speak to her, she refused to cooperate and drove away, northbound on Washington Avenue.

The pursuit traveled westbound on Farnum Avenue to Oakridge Avenue, then into an alley at the dead end of Oakridge. When the driver turned north into the alley, she accelerated at the parking lot of Ulta Beauty, 27844 Woodward Avenue, lost control of the SUV and crashed into the building.

"Despite her vehicle being fully lodged inside the building, the driver attempted to flee again, backing up and ramming a patrol car," police said. "She continued her attempts to drive away from officers and drove her vehicle further into the store, causing thousands of dollars in additional damage."

The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

A man who was a passenger in the car was arrested and released with a citation of open alcohol in a motor vehicle, police said.

Both the driver and passenger were evaluated by medical personnel for minor injuries suffered in the crash.