Police looking for woman involved in deadly shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting on the city's east side Monday. 

The shooting happened Monday in the area of McClellan Avenue and Lessing Street. When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead from gunshot wounds. A female suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to police. 

Detectives are working to identify the suspect involved in the shooting. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information on the shooting is asked to call DPD's Major Crimes Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv. 

