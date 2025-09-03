Police investigating after skeletal remains found in backyard of Detroit home

Human skeletal remains found in backyard of Detroit home

Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in the backyard of a Detroit home Wednesday night.

Detroit police confirmed that skeletal remains were found in the backyard of a residence in the 20500 block of Terrell Avenue near 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

Investigators said the remains will be sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story.