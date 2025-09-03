Police investigating after skeletal remains found in backyard of Detroit home
Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in the backyard of a Detroit home Wednesday night.
Detroit police confirmed that skeletal remains were found in the backyard of a residence in the 20500 block of Terrell Avenue near 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.
Investigators said the remains will be sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.
