Police investigating after skeletal remains found in backyard of Detroit home

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in the backyard of a Detroit home Wednesday night. 

Detroit police confirmed that skeletal remains were found in the backyard of a residence in the 20500 block of Terrell Avenue near 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. 

Investigators said the remains will be sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

