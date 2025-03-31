Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan police investigate shot fired, woman fatally hit by vehicle after running across freeway in Luna Pier

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police investigate shots fired, woman fatally struck by vehicle
Michigan State Police investigate shots fired, woman fatally struck by vehicle 00:43

Police are investigating a shot fired, and a woman ran onto a freeway and was fatally struck Monday evening in Luna Pier, Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent was on southbound Interstate 75 at about 8:28 p.m. when he stopped to help the stranded female driver. After getting her information and returning to his car, the agent heard a gunshot and saw a man running from the area and into the woods, according to MSP.

The woman then got out of her car and attempted to run across the freeway when she was fatally struck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the man came from the vehicle or if he fired the shot. Investigators are currently searching for the man.

An investigation is ongoing.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, the freeway is closed until further notice.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.