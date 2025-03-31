Michigan police investigate shot fired, woman fatally hit by vehicle after running across freeway in Luna Pier

Police are investigating a shot fired, and a woman ran onto a freeway and was fatally struck Monday evening in Luna Pier, Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent was on southbound Interstate 75 at about 8:28 p.m. when he stopped to help the stranded female driver. After getting her information and returning to his car, the agent heard a gunshot and saw a man running from the area and into the woods, according to MSP.

The woman then got out of her car and attempted to run across the freeway when she was fatally struck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the man came from the vehicle or if he fired the shot. Investigators are currently searching for the man.

An investigation is ongoing.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, the freeway is closed until further notice.