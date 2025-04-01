Watch CBS News

Police situation on I-75 in Monroe County

All southbound lanes of I-75 near Luna Pier in Monroe County, Michigan, were closed for several hours Monday night as Michigan State Police and other law enforcement officers searched for a shooting suspect and handled a fatal car-pedestrian crash.
