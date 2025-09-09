Police investigate vandalism at mosque in Warren, Michigan

The nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, offered a $1,000 reward on Tuesday for information on a possible hate crime at a mosque in Warren, Michigan.

Steve Elturk, the imam at IONA Mosque on Ryan Road, is now asking the public for help after his mosque was vandalized late Saturday night.

The vandalism includes wall damage, broken windows, and graffiti on the floor and on construction equipment.

Warren police have confirmed that a police report has been filed, and they are now investigating the vandalism at the Mosque.

"I hope it is not a hate-filled somebody who has something against our faith," Elturk said.

Elturk says that while he doesn't know if the vandalism was fueled by islamophobia, or was just simply random, his Mosque, the first ever in Warren, has experienced hate and opposition before.

"You know, when we came here we were faced with fierce opposition because of who we are, but over the years we've done a lot of strides with the clergy and the community to turn the fear of the unknown into acceptance," he said.