Police search for woman accused of cutting another woman at Detroit's Renaissance Center

Detroit police search for woman who allegedly cut another woman with a sharp object

Police are searching for a woman who they say cut another woman during an argument Wednesday at Detroit's Renaissance Center.

Police Captain Nathan Duda said the argument started near the food court inside the building. Duda says the two women appear to know each other.

Duda said that following the argument, the victim followed the suspect to the bathroom area and punched the suspect when she came out of the bathroom. The suspect pulled out a sharp object and cut the victim under the left armpit. Duda said another person, believed to be the victim's boyfriend, tried to separate the woman.

Detroit Police Department

The suspect left the area within 22 minutes of the incident. Duda said the woman changed her clothes and left the area.

The victim is at a hospital and listed in temporary serious, but stable, condition, said Duda.

"My recommendation to the offender is turn yourself in. Save yourself the trouble because we're going to find you shortly," he said.