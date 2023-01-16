Police investigate after inmate found hanging in cell at Monroe County Jail

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after an inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in his cell on Sunday.

At about 11:49 a.m. on Jan. 15, corrections officers discovered the inmate hanging in his cell, immediately removed the ligature from the inmate's neck, and started CPR.

Medical staff helped with CPR until the Monroe City Fire Department arrived at the scene.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was a 48-year-old man from Monroe.

"Out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased is being withheld," the sheriff's office said. "Immediate family has been notified."

The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.