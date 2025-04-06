Heat-seeking camera used by Michigan State Police to find missing 2-year-old

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

A 2-year-old toddler is safe after a helicopter crew used a heat-seeking camera to locate them following their disappearance on Saturday, according to Michigan State Police.

The state law enforcement agency was asked on Saturday to help Blackman Township police find the toddler, who was wearing only a diaper when they went missing.

Police said in a post on X that the toddler had been missing for over an hour when the request for help was received.

The helicopter crew, operating Trooper 2, spotted a heat signature, later identified as the toddler, in a ditch near Interstate 94 and Airport Road around 15 minutes after arriving at the scene. The crew then directed police on the ground to the toddler.

Officials say the toddler was conscious and alert, and didn't appear to be injured when found. They were still taken to the hospital for evaluation.