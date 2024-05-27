Police fatally shoot man carrying a device in West Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Police fatally shot a 44-year-old West Michigan man who was carrying a device on the side of the road over the weekend.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to a home in the 2000 block of Skeels Road in Oceana County on Saturday about a man acting erratically.

The man was found walking near Skeels and Nichols roads. He ran into the woods and came back out carrying a wired device, stating he was going to kill everybody. This prompted authorities to immediately evacuate residents in the area.

MSP Bomb Squad kept the man on the side of the road, and the Emergency Support Team attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours.

"During the negotiations, there was a perceived threat from him at which point a shot was fired by an ES Team member that struck the man," MSP said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

An investigation revealed the device was a "hoax." The investigation is ongoing.