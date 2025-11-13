Watch CBS News
Police confiscate knife at a Monroe school after report of student with a weapon

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Orchard Center High School in Monroe, Michigan, briefly went into security mode on Wednesday after there was a report of a student with a weapon on campus. 

Monroe Public Schools said the investigation began after a student reported that another student had a weapon. Safety protocols, including placing the building into "secure and teach" status, were invoked. Monroe Police Department and school resource officers were called to the building.

District officials said a knife was found and confiscated, and the student involved was "separated from school." 

"We also want to thank the student who reported this information to school officials so that it could be promptly investigated. We continue to encourage families to discuss the importance of school safety and sharing information when a concern arises," Monroe Public Schools administrators said in their letter to parents. 

Orchard Center High School, 1750 Oak St., Monroe, provides an alternative, small high school program for Monroe Public Schools students. 

