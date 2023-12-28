Police arrest man after barricaded situation in Holly Township

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a man after barricading himself inside a home in Holly Township.

Michigan State Police says the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call on Thursday, Dec. 28, about a domestic violence incident between a man and woman in the area of Beaver Run and Otter Run. Troopers arrived on the scene and were contacted by the woman and her two daughters.

The woman told police that a 40-year-old man was still inside the home.

The man refused to come out after attempts from troopers. They eventually convinced him to exit the home and took him into custody.

"I am extremely proud of the way troopers used their training, to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "If you find yourself in a domestic violence situation, there is help available. Call the Michigan domestic violence hotline at 866-VOICEDV."