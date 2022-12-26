Police: Armed man killed after attempting to rob tow truck driver with CPL in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - An armed man was killed after he tried to rob a tow truck driver who had a concealed pistol license, according to the Detroit Police Department.
The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, in the 15400 block of Young Street.
Police say the armed man tried to rob the tow truck driver, but the tow truck driver had a CPL, was armed and shot the man.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to police, the incident remains under investigation.
