Detroit officer accidently shoots himself in foot as a dog tries to attack
A police officer in Detroit was injured on Tuesday night after accidentally shooting himself in the foot as a dog tried to attack him.
The shooting happened in the area of Lyndon and Outer Drive. Detroit police say officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert when they encountered a dog.
Police say the officer fired shots and accidentally shot himself. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.
