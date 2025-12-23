Watch CBS News
Detroit officer accidently shoots himself in foot as a dog tries to attack

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
/ CBS Detroit

A police officer in Detroit was injured on Tuesday night after accidentally shooting himself in the foot as a dog tried to attack him.

The shooting happened in the area of Lyndon and Outer Drive. Detroit police say officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert when they encountered a dog.

Police say the officer fired shots and accidentally shot himself. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

