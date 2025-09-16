Plymouth residents express concern over growing rat problem

It has been a nightmarish time for homeowners in one part of Plymouth, Michigan, over the past few months.

Many residents have been voicing their concerns over a rat problem that has been affecting seemingly every home in the northwest portion of the city. The infestation of rats has kept Adam Urbiha's animal control business busy over the past few weeks.

"Nonstop, the phone doesn't stop. I'm usually here in Plymouth every day at this point," Urbiha said. "But it all started with one customer on the northwest side, and then hey, my neighbors want to get involved."

One of Urbiha's customers is Ron Crowe, who lives on Sunset Street. Crowe says that since this infestation began, he has put in motion censored cameras in his backyard, which have caught over 200 rats.

He first started seeing the rodents one night in May. Soon after, all of his neighbors reported seeing rats.

"All of them are having rat problems as well as the other side of the street, and going down a street over to Auburn, they're having problems with the rats," said Crowe.

Crowe now has rat traps set up throughout his backyard. As to why the northwest portion of the city may be experiencing this problem, City Manager Paul Sincock says it has to do in part with the nearby M-14 construction.

About a week ago, he sent out tips to everyone in the Northwest part of the city on how to deal with the rats.

"You should seal your house, make sure that everything is all sealed up.. Your garage, you know those areas. Make sure that you have clean property for those kinds of things. Get your vegetation cleaned out, that is very, very important, and eliminate outdoor food and water sources," said Sincock.