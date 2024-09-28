Playoff-bound Tigers lose to White Sox 4-0

Man charged in Na'Ziyah Harris case in court, boy killed by falling tree in Howell and more stories

Man charged in Na'Ziyah Harris case in court, boy killed by falling tree in Howell and more stories

Man charged in Na'Ziyah Harris case in court, boy killed by falling tree in Howell and more stories

The Tigers were shut out by the White Sox 4-0 less than 24 hours after Detroit celebrated an AL wild card berth.

White Sox pitcher Sean Burke pitched two-hit ball over five innings and Andrew Benintendi tied his career high with his 20th homer in Saturday's win to stay at 121 losses going into their season finale.

Detroit, which will be the No. 2 or 3 wild card in the American League playoffs, on Friday clinched its first postseason berth since 2014 with its 10th win in 11 games.

Making his fourth big league appearance, Burke (2-0) struck out six and walked three, helping stop Detroit's six-game winning streak.

Michael Soroka didn't allow a baserunner while striking out five in three innings. Gus Varland finished a three-hitter, just the seventh shutout for the White Sox.

A night after setting the post-1900 record for losses, Chicago (40-121) won for the fourth time in a five-game span for only the second time this season. The White Sox won a season-high four straight from May 8-11.

Benintendi also doubled and scored two runs and Bryan Ramos added a solo homer for the White Sox.

Jackson Jobe, a well-regarded 22-year-old Detroit right-hander, had a hitless three-inning relief stint. Making his second big league appearance, Jobe had his first two career strikeouts.

In a game that started 2 hours, 20 minutes late because of inclement weather, Ramos homered in the second off Beau Brieske (4-5) and Andrew Vaughn hit an RBI single in the sixth against Ty Madden.

Benintendi followed a leadoff walk to Zach DeLoach in the eighth a two-run homer. He also hit 20 in 2017, his first full season with Boston.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.37 ERA) starts Sunday against a Tigers pitcher to be announced.