Detroit public works department preps winter storm response

(CBS DETROIT) - If you live in Detroit and you're seeing that snow begin to build on your street, you may want to continue to keep an eye out for it.

If accumulation gets to 6 inches, then plow trucks will start clearing off residential streets.

The Department of Public Works is getting prepared to clear more than 1,600 miles of major streets throughout the city.

If the storm brings in more than 6 inches, then contractors will be dispatched to plow residential streets.

Salt trucks will be on the roads around-the-clock, so drivers are asked to steer clear and make way.

"Yesterday we put all our employees on notice that we're going to activate if necessary so they could prepare because we change a lot of schedules," said Doug Collins, DPW superintendent of Solid Waste.

"Somebody who might work days normally may be put on evening shift and its 12-hour shifts. Right now, we're set up from 7 a.m. to 7:0 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. So, it's 24 hours a day, continuous salting, plowing. Right now, we have about 55 trucks ready to roll.

Crews from DPW are on standby and they want residents to be prepared to get their cars off the street overnight in the event snow totals hit that 6-inch mark.

"Then when our plow trucks are out there we have coordinators and folks that go and check their work and their progress to make sure they're doing what's expected of them and if the residents see or feel that they're not, they haven't been plowed correctly or it's not to their you know expectation, then they can call the city and make us aware of particular streets that they need to," Collins explained.