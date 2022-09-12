Plane makes emergency landing at Ann Arbor Airport

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - No one was injured after a small plane made an emergency landing at the Ann Arbor Airport on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Pittsfield Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Ann Arbor Airport due to reports of a possible plane crash on the property.

According to police, the pilot and lone passenger of the plane were found uninjured.

In addition to this, police say that further investigation revealed the plane didn't crash; it had made an emergency landing in a bean field on the property due to losing power moments after taking off.

Police say the airplane, a two-seat Cessna 152 was not damaged.

Officials contacted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the incident.