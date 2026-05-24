Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren make All-NBA teams

Detroit Pistons players Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have earned All-NBA honors, the team announced Sunday.

Cunningham was named to the 2025-2026 first team, while Duren made the third team. The distinction marked the second All-NBA selection for Cunningham and the first for Duren.

The duo helped the Pistons to a 60-22 regular season record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the third-best season in franchise history, according to the team.

Cunningham during the regular season averaged 9.9 assists per game, which was second-best in the league. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who also made the first team, averaged 10.7 assists, according to ESPN statistics.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft had a 23.9 points per game average and, according to the Pistons, recorded the most double-doubles in the league among guards, finishing the regular season with 38.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and San Antonio Spurs Center Victor Wembanyama were also named to the first team.

Duren finished his fourth season in the league with a career-high 19.5 points per game, the team said. He also averaged 10.5 rebounds and two assists, while shooting 65% from the field.

The rest of the third team consists of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson and Thunder center-forward Chet Holmgren.

The Pistons were eliminated from the playoffs earlier this month after losing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Cleveland Cavaliers.