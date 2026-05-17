Detroit Pistons ousted from postseason after 125-94 loss to Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons are out of the NBA playoffs after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-94 on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Jarett Allen and Sam Merrill each added 23 for the Cavaliers in Game 7.

Detroit's Daniss Jenkins had 17 points and Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson each scored 13. Starters Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jalen Druen combined for 17 points.

Cleveland will take on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will square off in the Western Conference finals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.