Michigan village looks for businesses to take over defunct marijuana business building

A building in Pinckney, Michigan, that used to be the village's elementary school was supposed to be Livingston County's first marijuana dispensary. However, that project has fallen through, and village officials call it an eyesore.

The work on the building has been at a standstill for months, according to Village President Jeff Buerman.

"The building is, not looking good," he said.

The project was first approved in 2021 after voters approved dispensaries in the village. Officials say Troy-based company The Means was approved to overhaul the building and create the dispensary.

"We worked with them diligently to get what they needed to move forward, and last August, we renewed their marijuana license on the grounds that they said, 'Yes, we're moving forward, we're getting permits,' and then a few months later, we saw that it was up for sale," Bauerman.

Bauerman tells CBS News Detroit that the village is more wary because a building continues to sit empty and a project is defunct.

"We will be very careful moving forward because we don't want this to happen again," he said. "It could be a community center, it could be an outreach center or a fitness, or you could put soccer fields and baseball fields and have indoor facilities. That building is set up great, and that lot is set up great."

He encourages anyone with project ideas to come to Pinckney.

"Propose your ideas, and if we think it can work, we will work with you hand and foot," he said.