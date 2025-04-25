Livingston County community considers cuts to its police department

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Friday evening in Pinckney, Michigan, to discuss funding for its police department.

Roughly 2,300 residents call the village of Pinckney in Livingston County home, and despite its small size, Marie Butler, owner of Hell Survivors Paintball and Airsoft Playfield, says much of the village's budget goes towards police spending.

"Sixty percent of the budget of the village of Pinckney is actually for the police, and that's a really big budget," Butler said.

Butler's facility is hosting Friday's town hall.

"I'm expecting maybe I'd love to see at least 50 good voices, especially the ones that are on social media that are making the comments because they're concerned," she said.

Pinckney's police department posted on Facebook on Thursday to let people know about the possible change.

"We aren't reckless with your money in the PD," the department said in the post. "We only purchase what we need. When we replace equipment, such as cars, we sell them and return your money to the general fund."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Pinckney's police department, but the village's town hall is closed on Fridays.

If the department were dissolved or some of its services cut, one option for the village is to contract that law enforcement work out to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

"We really don't want to be involved with their politics," said Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy.

Murphy said his department is happy to provide the service the village needs, but they don't have a dog in the fight over police funding in Pinckney.

"If the police department disbanded and if they were happy with just falling in line with everybody else, no additional protection, then we would answer the calls, just like we do in Genoa Township, for example, if they wanted a part-time contract," he said.

Butler said Friday night's town hall at the paintball field will be a good opportunity for all to be heard.

"We could fit thousands, so if thousands wanted to come, they could come for sure," she said.

Friday's town hall begins at 6:30 p.m.