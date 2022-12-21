Pilot sustains minor injuries in Auburn Hills plane crash
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A pilot attempted to make an emergency landing and crashed his plane on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills on Wednesday, police say.
Auburn Hills police say the pilot was experiencing engine troubles.
The pilot, a 63-year-old Detroit man, was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.
No one else was injured in the crash.
