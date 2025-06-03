New pickleball courts are coming to Michigan community

People in Livingston County, Michigan, will have a new place to play one of the fastest-growing sports in late summer or early fall this year.

New pickleball courts will be built at Fred Brown Park in Marion Township. Township Clerk Tammy Beal started the project after a donation from a resident last fall.

"He said, 'What do you suggest?' And I said, 'We get a lot of questions about pickleball,'" said Beal.

The resident liked the idea and donated enough money for two pickleball courts, which the township Board of Trustees decided to match.

"We're looking at four pickleball courts," Beal said.

The courts will be placed near the park's front entrance, and fencing will surround them. Each court will also be divided.

"It'll give people more things to do in Marion Township, right? It's a chance for the local residents to do something local without having to go into town," said township Supervisor Bill Fenton.

The township officials said they plan to contact the neighborhoods around the new courts in case there are any complaints.

"We are going to put some screening in the fences around it, and if need be, we might have to put more shrubbery to block the sound," Beal said.

The courts will be open dawn till dusk with no nighttime play since there aren't park lights. Beal said residents will have to figure out their own system for fair play and taking turns on the courts.

"I expect there will always be a waiting line with the amount of residents that have called to request them," said Beal.