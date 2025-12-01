Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations for 2025. See the photos.

First lady Melania Trump on Monday unveiled the 2025 White House Christmas decorations with the theme "Home Is Where the Heart Is."

Her decor also nods to next year's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and founding of the United States of America.

In a change this year because the East Wing was torn down, the official White House Christmas tree, which is always on display in the Blue Room, also honors Gold Star families, those that lost a member during active-duty military service. The tree honoring Gold Star families was typically in the East Wing.

The White House Christmas Tree is seen in the Blue Room of the White House on Dec. 1, 2025. SAUL LOEB /AFP via Getty Images

That tree typically was in the East Wing and was the first one visitors saw after they entered through those doors, but the building and a covered walkway, or colonnade, connecting it to the White House were demolished in October as part of Mr. Trump's plan to erect a large ballroom.

A statement issued by the White House said Christmas is a time to celebrate what makes the U.S. exceptional and that, while every home has its own traditions, shared values unite Americans.

"In every community, we are lifted by simple acts of kindness that reflect the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude," the statement said. "These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is."

The "America 250" logo is seen on a Christmas tree skirt in the East Room of the White House on Dec. 1, 2025. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The first lady selected every detail of the decor, the White House said. Planning for the holidays starts months in advance.

Public tours of the White House were suspended a few months ago because of the ballroom construction, but they are set to resume Tuesday with an updated route limited to the State Floor, the first lady's office announced in October. The State Floor includes the East Room; the Green, Blue and Red Rooms; the State Dining Room; the Cross Hall; and the Grand Foyer.

See photos of the White House Christmas decorations

A painting of President Trump, depicting the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, hangs in the Cross Hall of the White House, which is lined with Christmas trees, on Dec. 1, 2025. SAUL LOEB /AFP via Getty Images

Christmas trees decorate the Cross Hall of the White House during a press preview on Dec. 1, 2025. The theme of this year's Christmas decorations in "Home is Where the Heart Is." Evan Vucci / AP

Christmas trees and holiday decorations surround the Cross Hall of the White House. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Accroding to the White House, the official White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Sidney, Michigan. It commemorates Gold Star Families with gold stars and ornaments representing the official bird and flower of every U.S. state and territory.

Ornaments hang from a Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House on Dec. 1, 2025. Evan Vucci / AP

First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2025 White House Christmas Tree outside the North Portico of the White House on Nov. 24, 2025. Rex and Jessica Korson, of Korson's Tree Farms, grew the tree on their second-generation evergreen farm in Sidney, Michigan. Heather Diehl / Getty Images

The East Room is decorated in patriotic red, white and blue and national symbols, including golden eagle tree toppers, to highlight the coming America250 national celebration. Trees are also adorned with stars, roses and oak leaves.

Christmas trees decorate the East Room of the White House on Dec. 1, 2025. Evan Vucci / AP

The Green Room celebrates family fun, featuring portraits of the Presidents George Washington and Donald Trump, each made using more than 6,000 Lego puzzle pieces.

A Lego portrait of President Trump decorates the Green Room of the White House as part of this year's Christmas decorations. Evan Vucci / AP

Lego portraits of Presidents George Washington and Donald Trump are seen alongside holiday decorations in the Green Room of the White House on Dec. 1, 2025. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Thousands of butterflies decorate the Red Room and its tree. This decor is a celebration of young people and tribute to Melania Trump's Fostering the Future initiative , which is part of her Be Best child-focused initiative, to support people who have been in foster care.

The Red Room is lit up for the holidays during an advance tour of the 2025 White House Christmas decorations on Dec. 1, 2025. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Blue butterflies are seen in the Red Room as part of the 2025 Christmas decorations. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Ornaments hang from a Christmas tree in the Red Room of the White House. Evan Vucci / AP

The gingerbread White House on display in the State Dining Room shows off the mansion's South Portico and provides a glimpse into the Yellow Oval Room, in the private living quarters on the second floor, as it is currently decorated.

The Gingerbread White House is displayed in the State Dining Room on Dec. 1, 2025. It includes a detailed replica of the Yellow Oval Room in the upstairs residence. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images