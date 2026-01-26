Peters, Slotkin both plan to vote against Homeland Security funding bill

Both of Michigan's senators say publicly that they will not vote for a pending federal funding package that includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS funding is among the budget details that remained unsettled for the year after a political standoff ended in mid-November with only a partial federal budget on the books. Votes on some parts of the budget were postponed, and those appropriations are set to run out on Friday.

The House has approved a six-bill package that includes funding for DHS, the federal department whose responsibilities include the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Senate was expected to take up the votes this week, CBS News reports.

In the meantime, the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents has resulted in pushback by some Senate Democrats to oppose any funding package that includes DHS.

Specifically, senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said Saturday that Democrats would not provide the necessary votes to advance the package to fund the remaining government agencies and programs if DHS funding is included. The budget package needs 60 votes to pass in the Senate, but there are only 53 Republicans. That's why at least some Democratic votes are needed to clear the last budget matters.

Michigan's senators are both Democrats.

Sen. Gary Peters said on social media Sunday:

"I will be voting no on the DHS funding bill because it lacks necessary reforms to immigration enforcement. DHS' current immigration enforcement operations are not protecting our homeland security or making American communities safer. They are causing chaos and fear. They are violating Americans' constitutional rights. We need stronger guardrails and accountability."

And Sen. Elissa Slotkin said on social media Saturday:

"This is what President Trump meant when he said he wanted to go after 'the enemy within.' At every opportunity, he's escalated violence against the people of Minnesota. Now, two American citizens have been killed by their own government as part of this operation. This is part of a continued, coordinated assault on our Constitutional rights — with specific focus on individuals and groups who disagree with this President. I will be voting against the Dept. of Homeland Security funding bill this week. As all Americans can see with their own eyes, ICE and those under their command are not acting as responsible law enforcement agencies. They are recklessly inciting violence at the whims of the President. And they must be reined in before there is more killing."