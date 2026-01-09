Person who filmed outside Michigan business charged after pepper-spraying owner, prosecutors say

The person who filmed outside a Michigan business and pepper-sprayed the owner has been charged, according to prosecutors.

St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling confirmed on Friday that a misdemeanor charge of illegal use of a chemical device was issued after the case was submitted by Marine City police. Wendling says they are waiting on medical records from the victim to determine if a charge of aggravated assault will be added.

The individual has not yet been arraigned.

Police began investigating a confrontation between the owners of Zimmerman's Meat Market and a group of content creators. Co-owner Sarah Hoozer told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday that she felt threatened when she saw people holding their cameras against the window.

Hoovers says she called 911 when the people did not leave, but police did not show up. She claims her father, who is also a co-owner, saw an officer and was walking toward the officer when he was pepper-sprayed.

The person who posted the video told CBS News Detroit that they were "exercising my First Amendment right to report in public and tour the downtown area of Marine City." The person claims that they used the pepper spray for self-defense after Hoover's father allegedly charged at them.

Marine City police said they reviewed the footage and statements from business owners and people who filmed the confrontation before submitting the case to prosecutors.

"Our department is committed to a fair and transparent process for all members of our community and those visiting our city. We have provided all available information and video evidence to the prosecutor to ensure an impartial legal determination is made," police said in a news release.

"The Marine City Police Department would like to remind the public that while individuals have a right to record in public spaces, the safety and security of our local business owners and residents remain a top priority."

Note: The video above previously aired on Jan. 6, 2026.