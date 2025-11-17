One person in custody after hours-long standoff in Detroit, police say

One person was taken into custody on Monday after an hours-long standoff with police in Detroit.

CBS News Detroit located a heavy police presence in the neighborhood in the area of Glenfield Street and Gratiot Avenue. Neighbors say they watched as officers tear-gassed the home to get a suspect out.

Police say the standoff stemmed from a search warrant at the home. Police did not provide details on the investigation related to the search warrant, but said the person of interest, believed to be armed.

"I was a little anxious about this because certain stuff doesn't happen around here," said a man who lived nearby.

The resident says he saw two to three men running toward the house police were surrounding. He said he also saw police going after the men.

Neighbors and our camera crew heard loud bands of tear gas being administered and an officer over the intercom calling on the suspect to come out of the home.