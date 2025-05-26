Three Peregrine falcon chicks nesting above Old County Building in Macomb County

Three Peregrine falcon chicks that recently hatched in Mount Clemens, Michigan, have been banded and named as part of a local falconry effort.

Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel, working with the Michigan Hawking Club, made the announcement Monday and provided pictures of the birds taken during the weekend during the identification banding efforts.

Peregrine falcon chicks are nesting in Mount Clemens, Michigan. Macomb County government

The chicks are several weeks old and have been named Monarch, Warthog and Cwik. The nest is above the Old County Building on North Main Street in downtown Mount Clemens.

"For many years, we've worked with partners to band and protect these incredible animals here in our community," Hackel said. "While we've seen a recovery across the state, it's important that we continue to do our part and ensure these chicks have a healthy and happy start here in Mount Clemens. As always, we're proud they made Macomb their home."

The species was once listed as endangered in Michigan; but about a year and a half ago the Peregrine falcon population in the state had recovered enough to be listed instead as threatened. The birds remain federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The name Monarch represents the new macost for Macomb County Community College. Warthog refers to the A-10 Warthog planes currently in the military fleet at Selfridge Air National Guard base. Cwik is in honor of the county's longtime public information officer John Cwikla.

The Macomb County nest records go back 20 years, with several successful hatches and bandings.

Baby falcons, called eyasses, emerge with a cover of white down before growing their feathers at a later stage. Banding normally takes place at the white down stage.

Banding efforts take place in May 2025 on a Peregrine falcon chick hatched in Macomb County, Michigan. Macomb County government