Watch CBS News
Local News

PepsiCo says it will shut down manufacturing operations in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking extreme heat. NEXT Weather Alert 7/23/2025
Tracking extreme heat. NEXT Weather Alert 7/23/2025 03:02

PepsiCo has announced the shutdown of some of its operations at its Detroit facility. 

The company did not indicate in its statement how many employees will be affected by changes at the Mack Avenue plant, or when the changes will take effect. 

"PepsiCo Beverages U.S. recently announced the shutdown of manufacturing, transport and maintenance operations at our Detroit site. Our warehouse, fleet, delivery, sales and field service teams will continue to operate at this location," said the statement from PepsiCo Beverages U.S. 

"We are committed to supporting those impacted through this transition, and we are offering pay and benefits to impacted employees." 

A notice about the layoffs has not yet been posted to Michigan's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act site. The State of Michigan routinely posts such notices online after they have been received and processed by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The details cited in those letters typically include how many people are affected and their job roles. 

PepsiCo manufactures and markets a variety of beverages including Pepsi, Gatorade and Mountain Dew. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.