Penn Station East Coast Subs opens location in Ann Arbor

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

A fast food chain known for its sub sandwiches and lemonade is now open in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Penn Station East Coast Subs announced the opening of its location at 5627 Jackson Road on Friday.

Jeff and Monica Van Overmeer and their son, Joe Van Overmeer, are owners of the Ann Arbor spot, the restaurant said in a news release.

Officials said Jeff and Monica Van Overmeer owned and operated Jet's Pizza locations in Saline and Dexter, Michigan, for over 20 years before selling both to Joe Van Overmeer.

"Our son became hooked on the brand's quality and flavor while attending Western Michigan University, and we recognized the opportunity to bring something truly special to an untapped market near home," Jeff Van Overmeer said in the release.

The restaurant will be open every Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Penn Station has 300 stores open across 14 states, including 13 in Southeast Michigan.