Peloton recalls 2.2 million bikes with seat posts that may break while in use

Peloton is recalling 2.2 million of its original bikes because the seat post can break off while a person is using the equipment, according to a filing by the company with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Consumers should "immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes," the recall notice advises.

So far, the high-end exercise equipment maker has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and coming apart during rides, according to the CPSC. Of those, 13 involved injuries, including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises caused by falls from the bike as a result of the faulty part.

Peloton recalled more than 2 million bikes over seat post safety risks. Courtesy of Peloton

The recall involves model PL01. The bikes measure 4-ft. long and 2-ft. wide and have an adjustable seat, handlebar and screen, which tilts up and down to accommodate different rider heights. According to the CBSC notice, the model number can be found on the inside of the bike's front fork, near the flywheel, which is the large metal disc that spins while you ride.

Sold online at Onepeloton.com, Amazon.com and through Dick's Sporting Goods stores and website, the recalled bikes retail for roughly $1,400.

The recall is by no means the first for the company. Peloton previously recalled 27,000 of the first-generation bikes over pedals that could break and cut riders' legs. In 2021, it recalled about 126,000 of its Tread and Tread+ treadmills, after dozens of children were injured on the equipment and one was killed after becoming trapped under the treadmill's rear.

"It appears that Peloton may be learning from its past recalls by being more collaborative with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and responding faster than it had with previous product safety issues, such as its treadmill recall," said recall specialist Kaitiln Wowak, an associate professor of IT, analytics and operations at the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business.

Still, she added, "Peloton's numerous product safety issues — especially those associated with reports of severe injuries — may have a large negative impact on consumer confidence in their products moving forward."

Peloton stock tumbled after the recall was announced, falling nearly 8% to $6.93 in early morning trading.

Peloton is offering consumers free repair or a free seat post that can be self-installed. Consumers in search of more information can call Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern time, 7 days a week, or go online at https://support.onepeloton.com/hc/en-us/articles/360060446032-Peloton-Recalls-Tread-And-Tread-Full-Details-Here or at www.onepeloton.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.