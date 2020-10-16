Peloton recalls 27,000 bikes after some users report injuries

Peloton Interactive is recalling about 27,000 bikes sold nationwide to replace pedals that can break and cut riders' legs.

The fitness equipment maker said Thursday it has received 120 reports from users of pedals breaking, with 16 cases resulting in injuries. Five of those injured needed medical care, such as stitches to the lower leg, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

Sales of the costly cycles have soared during the pandemic as Americans try to stay fit while stuck at home. The New York company finished its latest quarter with more than 1 million connected fitness subscribers, up 113% from a year ago. It has about 3.1 million members overall, including those without Peloton equipment paying only for a digital subscription to Peloton classes.

Recalled PR70P pedal with orange Peloton logo. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The bikes fitted with PR70P clip-in pedals were sold online or at Peloton showrooms throughout the country from July 2013 through May 2016. The defective pedals were fitted to Peloton bikes that sold for about $2,000.

Consumers were urged to immediately stop using the bikes with the recalled pedals. Made in Taiwan, the pedals being recalled bear the Peloton logo and the word "PELOTON" molded into their bodies. An orange Peloton symbol and white lettering spelling "PELOTON" are printed on the top of the cleat binding.

Affected consumers should have received a touchscreen notice and email. Those who have not replaced their PR70P pedals can contact Peloton at (844) 410-0141 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. EST, on weekends.