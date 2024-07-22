Watch CBS News
Peeping Tom arrested after allegedly taking videos under women's dresses at Detroit-area stores

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly recording underneath the dresses of women who were shopping at Deroit-area stores, police said.

Canton officers, with assistance from Van Buren police, arrested Willis Eugene Davis. 

Davis was charged with using a computer to commit a crime and eavesdropping-installing/using device. 

Police say he is accused of taking videos underneath the dresses of unsuspecting women while they were shopping at retail stores.

Davis was arraigned on July 19 and given a $75,000/10% bond. 

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 9. 

